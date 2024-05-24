 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Nagano police mark one year since two colleagues and two women were murdered

0 Comments
NAGANO

Nagano prefectural police on Friday observed a moment of silence for two colleagues who were killed along with two women during a shooting and stabbing rampage in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, on May 25 last year.

Approximately 80 police officers held a moment of silence at Nakano police station, NHK reported. The prefectural police band performed two songs in memory of the slain officers.

Governor Morikazu Abe expressed his condolences at a regular press conference on the same day. After the incident, many residents complained of anxiety, and he said, "I would like to work with the prefectural police to create a safe and secure town.''

Masanori Aoki, 32, was indicted last November on four counts of murder. He was deemed mentally fit to stand trial after undergoing psychiatric tests for three months.

Aoki surrendered to police after holing up for about 12 hours following the attacks on May 25. He first stabbed two local women and returned to his home nearby before going out again with a hunting gun.

He fired at the driver's side of a police car that arrived following a report about a stabbing, resulting in the deaths of two policemen -- Yoshiki Tamai, 46, and Takuo Ikeuchi, 61. Aoki then barricaded himself in his home.

One of the stabbing victims, Yasuko Takeuchi, 70, was found collapsed around 50 meters from Aoki's home, while the other, Yukie Murakami, 66, who is believed to have been taking a walk with Takeuchi and tried to run away from Aoki, was stabbed from behind.

After his arrest, Aoki told investigators that the women said "bad things about me."

During the standoff, Aoki, the son of a local assembly member who resigned following the incident, contemplated suicide but could not go through with it, so he handed a gun to his mother and asked her to shoot him, police said, citing the account the mother gave to them.

The mother took the gun, ran away and placed it on a road near the home.

According to the police, the suspect has held and renewed licenses for four hunting guns, including shotguns and air guns, since 2015.

Aoki was quoted as telling investigators that he killed the policemen as he was afraid they would "shoot and kill me.”

No date has been set for the start of his lay judge trial, prosecutors said.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog