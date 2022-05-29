Nagasaki city ordered to pay reporter over sexual assault by official

Supporters of a female reporter, a plaintiff in a sexual assault case involving a Nagasaki city official, hold signs saying victory in the lawsuit (left) and calling for the city government to apologize (right), outside the court in Nagasaki on Monday.

The Nagasaki city government was ordered by a court Monday to pay around 19.75 million yen in compensation to a female journalist who was sexually assaulted by a male senior official in 2007 and suffered additional harm as a result of falsehoods spread by another official.

The plaintiff's side had demanded that the southwestern Japan city pay around 74 million yen in the suit filed at the Nagasaki District Court, arguing the now-deceased official misused his position and exercised authority to assault the reporter, and the city also failed to prevent additional harm.

The reporter was sexually assaulted by the official, who was then the head of the city's atomic bomb survivors' department, in July 2007 while conducting an interview for the Aug. 9 anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki during World War II, according to a complaint filed in 2019.

She was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, hospitalized and forced to take a leave of absence, according to the complaint.

The senior official died in an apparent suicide in November 2007 after the city conducted an internal probe into the case. Another male senior official later spread a false story shifting the blame on to the reporter, the complaint said.

The compensation included 5 million yen for mental anguish and more than 10 million yen for earnings lost due to the leave of absence. The court did not, however, grant the plaintiff's request for the city to place an apology in the city's public relations brochure.

The male official had "shown a willingness to be interviewed, asked her to meet and committed sexual violence. The incident was therefore related to his official capacity," Presiding Judge Hiroyoshi Amakawa said.

Regarding the spreading of falsehoods by the other official, the judge said, "It was evident that there was disinformation. The city had a responsibility to warn and ensure that there would be no secondary victimization."

The woman was slammed on social media to the extent that some questioned who the real victim was during a city council meeting in July 2019, after she filed the lawsuit.

Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue said in a court appearance last October that the city was committed to preventing secondary victimization.

The plaintiff has described the city government's response as based on "deep-rooted sexism."

She said the city had "repeatedly responded insincerely" and in an "ad-hoc" manner, prompting her to sue 12 years after the assault. She said the city refused her request to set up a third-party committee to look into the matter as well as advice from the Japan Federation of Bar Associations to apologize and take measures to prevent future incidents.

Regarding her attacker, the woman said he abused his power over her as someone who possessed information necessary for her job.

"Conditions were created to rob me of the will to speak out. I want to prevent these types of unreasonable situations from occurring," she said.

She added that violence against journalists affects society and weakens democracy by taking away the public's right to information.

