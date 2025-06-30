Teacher fired over defiling students' musical instruments with bodily fluid

A board of education in Nagoya said it dismissed a male elementary school teacher on Monday after he was indicted for allegedly smearing musical instruments belonging to two students with bodily fluid and committing other indecent acts.

Police found a private social media group consisting of educators on Shota Suito's phone that shared voyeuristic images of female students. The 34-year-old admitted to the charges and involvement in the group to the board of education in the central Japan city.

His sacking comes amid concerns over how to ensure the safety of children following the discovery of the private group chat consisting of around 10 people who had allegedly taken and shared indecent photos of girls. A few members have since been arrested.

Suito was indicted in March for property damage after he allegedly smeared bodily fluid on the backpack of a girl, then 15, at a train station platform in Nagoya.

He was indicted again for indecent assault and property damage for defiling the musical instruments, recorders, of the female students at his school between 2023 and 2024.

"I have traumatized the victims for life. I am incredibly sorry," Suito was quoted as telling the board.

Tomoaki Nakagawa, the board's human resources director, said, "We sincerely apologize for undermining the trust of the children, guardians and the public and causing concern and anxiety."

The board said it was planning to launch an independent committee to check its more than 10,000 educators working in public elementary, junior high and high schools in Nagoya for any suspicious activity.

The same day, local police in Hiroshima Prefecture arrested elementary school teacher Takeo Nakashima for allegedly attempting indecent assault and kidnapping and imprisoning with the aim of indecent assault of a girl under 10 in an empty classroom.

The 38-year-old is suspected of hindering the student's escape by telling her to wait before making her sit on a chair and covering her eyes with his hand on Friday between 8:55 and 9:05 a.m. He exposed himself and is believed to have attempted indecent assault.

Separately, high school teacher Yuto Yamada, 34, was arrested on suspicion of taking voyeuristic photos of students at his school in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture.

According to local police, he is believed to have placed his smartphone in the girls' changing room, where five students were dressing following after-school activities, on June 11 at around 7:20 p.m.

