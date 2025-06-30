Teacher fired over defiling students' musical instruments with bodily fluid

A board of education in Nagoya said it dismissed a male elementary school teacher on Monday after he was indicted for allegedly smearing musical instruments belonging to two students with bodily fluid and committing other indecent acts.
Police found a private social media group consisting of educators on Shota Suito's phone that shared voyeuristic images of female students. The 34-year-old admitted to the charges and involvement in the group to the board of education in the central Japan city.
His sacking comes amid concerns over how to ensure the safety of children following the discovery of the private group chat consisting of around 10 people who had allegedly taken and shared indecent photos of girls. A few members have since been arrested.
Suito was indicted in March for property damage after he allegedly smeared bodily fluid on the backpack of a girl, then 15, at a train station platform in Nagoya.
He was indicted again for indecent assault and property damage for defiling the musical instruments, recorders, of the female students at his school between 2023 and 2024.
"I have traumatized the victims for life. I am incredibly sorry," Suito was quoted as telling the board.
Tomoaki Nakagawa, the board's human resources director, said, "We sincerely apologize for undermining the trust of the children, guardians and the public and causing concern and anxiety."
The board said it was planning to launch an independent committee to check its more than 10,000 educators working in public elementary, junior high and high schools in Nagoya for any suspicious activity.
The same day, local police in Hiroshima Prefecture arrested elementary school teacher Takeo Nakashima for allegedly attempting indecent assault and kidnapping and imprisoning with the aim of indecent assault of a girl under 10 in an empty classroom.
The 38-year-old is suspected of hindering the student's escape by telling her to wait before making her sit on a chair and covering her eyes with his hand on Friday between 8:55 and 9:05 a.m. He exposed himself and is believed to have attempted indecent assault.
Separately, high school teacher Yuto Yamada, 34, was arrested on suspicion of taking voyeuristic photos of students at his school in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture.
According to local police, he is believed to have placed his smartphone in the girls' changing room, where five students were dressing following after-school activities, on June 11 at around 7:20 p.m.© KYODO
Ricky Kaminski13
Creepy and disgusting behavior perpetrated by those employed to protect and educate. Will say this again and again (to no avail), the would have been multiple signs that something was way off 100% with these two, guaranteed , but no one bothered to make a fuss or act. The ‘someone else’s responsibility’ undercurrent that permeates much of the workforce and allows these ghouls to carry about their ways unchallenged and unchecked.
Jay
Yes, sickos exist in every country - but WHY do these deeply depraved, utterly bizarre crimes seem to pop up with unsettling frequency in Japan? A teacher defiling musical instruments with his semen is beyond just criminal, it’s psychologically alien. And yet, here we are again.
The answer lies in a fundamental cultural contrast: guilt-based vs. shame-based societies.
Where we're from, a guilt-based culture teaches internal moral compass - doing what’s right even when no one’s watching. In Japan, it’s typically shame-based: the fear isn’t “I did wrong,” it’s “I got caught.” That’s why Tokyo’s streets are spotless (everyone’s watching), BUT drive into the countryside and it’s like a dumping ground - no eyes, NO shame.
This guy didn’t feel guilt for emptying his sack on a kid's recorder - it only mattered when his reputation was at stake. That’s the tragic flaw in a culture obsessed with appearances: rot can grow underneath as long as the surface stays clean.
Until this country learns to instill moral accountability, not just public embarrassment, we’ll keep seeing headlines like this - despite some apologists pretending they’re just “one-offs.”
Wick's pencil
I hope he won't only lose his job.
I thought it was bad enough when I first imagined string instruments, but was then really disgusted reading this:
OssanAmerica
This guy needs some serious psychiatric help.
JD
Side effect of too much porn influence in Japan 10k - 20K porn actresses vs. 6K to 8K in the USA.
Garthgoyle
They're not sorry until they see at least ten years of jail time and their names forever registered on a sexual offenders national list.
But they won't see a whole year of jail and the sexual offenders list, is still not a thing and there is even opposition to such list.
Slap on the wrist and move-on after such vile indecent behavior is what will happen to them.
Sick and disgusting.
MichaelBukakis
Why are these crimes not considered sexual assaults?
”property damage” !?
And creepy photography is not “public nuisance” !
get some stones Japan justice ministers!
Newgirlintown
TokyoLiving: any thoughts on this?
Fighto!
Lengthy prison sentences; ban for life from any job involving any contact with minors; forfeiting their pension accrued in their entirety. These are just a few of the punishments these three named paedophiles should face.
Meiyouwenti
There are several kinds of bodily fluids: blood, urine, saliva and semen. The article should have been more specific about it. School teachers here seem to have serious problems. just like Catholic Churches. I hope we’re not going to hear about female teachers sexually assaulting boys.
Jay
"Go Japan! Go China! Expel the Western barbarians!"