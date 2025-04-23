 Japan Today
Naked man, arrested for breaking into cram school, also involved in traffic accidents

SAITAMA

A naked man arrested on suspicion of breaking into a cram school in Soka City, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday night, is also suspected of being involved in a number of traffic accidents in which one person was killed and six people injured, police said Tuesday.

Police said the suspect has been identified as Daisuke Nishimura, 48, whose address and occupation remain unknown, TV Asahi reported. Police told a news conference that they are investigating his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run, theft of a taxi and three additional incidents that occurred before he broke into the cram school.

According to police, there were multiple reports of “a completely naked man with tattoos” stealing a vehicle in Saitama City, and causing a hit-and-run incident in which a man on a motorcycle was killed.

Later, at around 9 p.m., Nishimura reportedly stole a taxi in Kawaguchi City. The male driver in his 60s had two passengers in the back seat. When the taxi stopped at an intersection, Nishimura dragged the driver out of the vehicle while yelling, "I'll kill you," and assaulted him, then stole the taxi with the passengers still inside.

The taxi crashed outside the cram school.

Nishimura, still naked, entered the cram school at around 9:30 p.m. When a school official called out to him, Nishimura punched him on the right side of the head without saying a word. Police were called and took Nishimura into custody.

Police said Nishimura has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations and quoted him as saying, “It would be bad if I told you that.”

© Japan Today

