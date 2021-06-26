Naked man detained after damaging car, attacking driver

Police in Oarai, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old Indonesian man after he walked naked along a street, damaged a car, opened the car door and started beating the driver.

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. on Saturday. NHK reported that police received a call about a foreign man who was naked and beating up the driver of a car.

According to police and witnesses, the suspect, who is a farm worker from Hokota in Ibaraki Prefecture, was walking along the street and approached a car that had stopped at an intersection. He yanked the rearview mirror from the driver’s door. He then opened the door and started beating the driver.

When police arrived, the man got onto the hood of the car and started jumping up and down before officers restrained him.

