Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Nara deer found with paper dart lodged in neck

1 Comment
NARA

One of the famed deer roaming in the city of Nara has been found with a paper dart lodged in its neck, local authorities said, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The roughly 4-year-old, 36-kilogram doe appears to have suffered only a minor injury and has been taken in by a deer protection group.

It was found Wednesday near the Kasuga Taisha Shrine in Nara Park with a piece of a lead pencil wrapped in paper protruding from the left side of its neck, according to the Nara prefectural government.

The city is home to around 1,500 deer, which roam freely in and around the park and are a major tourist draw.

Considered in Shinto to be messengers of the gods, they are designated as a "natural monument" and harming them can lead to penalties for violating a law on the protection of cultural properties.

The injured deer appears to be in good condition after being treated by the Foundation for the Protection of Deer in Nara, a Nara official said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Apparently it was a regular pencil, with paper wrapped around it to make a more effective dart.

Video here. https://www3.nhk.or.jp/kansai-news/20180613/0001005.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beat the Heat: 5 Cool Destinations to Escape to from Tokyo this Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Food and Drink

Ohara Chaya Restaurant

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Food and Drink

Ide Sake Brewery

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

VR Makes Its Debut And What Else To Look For At This Year’s Short Shorts Film Festival

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

The Samurai Spirit of Fukushima Prefecture (Video)

GaijinPot Blog