National Police Agency extends reward offer for 4 unsolved cases

The National Police Agency on Tuesday decided to extend for one year the offer of rewards to be paid to anyone who provides information that helps solve found cold cases.

The reward for each case is 3 million yen.

One is a robbery-murder case in which two high school girls and a 47-year-old woman -- all part-time workers -- were shot to death in July 1995 at the Nanpei Owada supermarket in Hachioji City, Tokyo.

The other three cases are: 1) The disappearance of Yukari Yokoyama, then 4 years old, from a pachinko parlor in Ota City, Gunma Prefecture in July 1996; 2) The disappearance of Yuri Yoshikawa, then a fourth-grader, from Kumatori Town, Osaka Prefecture, in May 2003; and 3) The murder of Tsuguo Abe, 63, a taxi driver who was stabbed to death in Higashi Ward, Niigata City in November 2009.

There are also private rewards that have been offered in the Nanpei Owada and Ota City cases.

© Japan Today