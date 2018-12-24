National Police Agency to install surveillance cameras along school routes

With the number of crimes targeting school children increasing, the National Police Agency (NPA) has decided to deploy surveillance cameras along roads frequently used by children walking to and from school nationwide in an effort to quickly identify cases of suspicious individuals lurking around unsuspecting students.

According to the NPA, there were a total of 644 cases of children under the age of 13 who were targeted in crimes occurring along school routes in 2017. This year, in one high-profile case, a seven-year-old girl returning home from school by herself was kidnapped and murdered in Niigata City. The NPA said a majority of these crimes are committed by individuals, mostly men, approaching, following, or calling out to the children.

Given these facts, the NPA said it will install surveillance cameras nationwide to promptly investigate such incidents. Once information concerning suspicious behavior by anyone is gathered from residents, cameras would be installed in those areas after obtaining permission from property owners to record footage used for investigations.

Furthermore, law enforcement officials will begin sharing the information collected from these investigations with schools and regional areas to further strengthen measures to protect children.

