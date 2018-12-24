Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

National Police Agency to install surveillance cameras along school routes

1 Comment
TOKYO

With the number of crimes targeting school children increasing, the National Police Agency (NPA) has decided to deploy surveillance cameras along roads frequently used by children walking to and from school nationwide in an effort to quickly identify cases of suspicious individuals lurking around unsuspecting students.

According to the NPA, there were a total of 644 cases of children under the age of 13 who were targeted in crimes occurring along school routes in 2017. This year, in one high-profile case, a seven-year-old girl returning home from school by herself was kidnapped and murdered in Niigata City. The NPA said a majority of these crimes are committed by individuals, mostly men, approaching, following, or calling out to the children. 

Given these facts, the NPA said it will install surveillance cameras nationwide to promptly investigate such incidents. Once information concerning suspicious behavior by anyone is gathered from residents, cameras would be installed in those areas after obtaining permission from property owners to record footage used for investigations. 

Furthermore, law enforcement officials will begin sharing the information collected from these investigations with schools and regional areas to further strengthen measures to protect children.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Before you realized cameras are everywhere.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Work

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Kongo

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad? You Shouldn’t.

Savvy Tokyo

Families

We’ve Come A Long Way: Our Foster Baby Is Now A Teenager And She’s Doing Great

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Terrace House’s first openly LGBT member proves Japan’s ignorance toward sexual minorities

GaijinPot Blog

Live

What’s Christmas Like in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Castles

Ueda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks