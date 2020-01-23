Nearly 18,000 items of undelivered mail hidden at postal carrier’s home

Kanagawa prefectural police plan to send papers to prosecutors on a postal worker in his 60s who kept 17,974 undelivered letters and parcels at his home. Police said the man, whose name has not been released, faces a charge of violating Japan’s Postal Act.

The man, who worked at Japan Post’s Seya Branch in Yokohama City, has since been fired, Sankei Shimbun reported. Japan Post filed a criminal complaint with police on Jan 14.

According to Japan Post, the suspect was employed to deliver mail from 2003 until his retirement in mid-November last year. During those 16 years, he is accused of continuously hiding thousands of undelivered items at his home.

On Jan 20, when questioned about the hoarded pieces of mail, the suspect told the branch office, “I didn’t feel like delivering them.”

