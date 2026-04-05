Nearly 500 elderly people killed by family caregivers in Japan in FY2006-2024

A recent analysis of a government report showed that nearly 500 people aged 65 and older died between fiscal 2006 and 2024 as a result of murder or abuse by family members or relatives who had been caring for them, highlighting the increasingly harsh environment surrounding in-home caregiving.
According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of elderly-only households has exceeded 17 million, and cases in which both the caregiver and care recipient are elderly are increasing.
Some cases are linked to caregiver exhaustion and isolation due to a lack of opportunities to seek help. An expert pointed out that the 486 deaths cited are just "the tip of the iceberg and strengthening support is urgently needed."
According to the ministry, of those deaths, 142 were men and 344 were women, with 220 cases involving murder, murder-suicide and attempted murder-suicide committed by relatives, in which only the elderly person died. Of the cases, 132 were due to neglect, 69 were due to abuse, and 65 were categorized as "other," including cases with unknown causes.
Although annual deaths generally remained in the 20s, they rose into the 30s in some years, reaching 37 in fiscal 2021. The lowest figure was 15 in fiscal 2019.
Excluding the three years from fiscal 2006, when age breakdowns were not published, the most common age group was 80 to 84, with 105 cases, while the least common was 65 to 69, at 27.
Of the 483 perpetrators, 343 were men and 140 were women. The most common relationship to the victim was son, accounting for 219 cases. The second most common relationship was husband, accounting for 98 cases. Reported causes of the murders and other incidents included financial hardship and caregiver exhaustion.
For surveys from fiscal 2009 that asked about the use of long-term care insurance services, such as home-visit care, about 43 percent were receiving such services, while about 54 percent were not receiving services at the time the incident occurred.
The survey, conducted annually since fiscal 2006, compiles the number of cases based on consultations reported to municipalities nationwide and all 47 prefectures during each fiscal year.
Kyodo News analyzed 19 years of data through fiscal 2024. Cases of abuse by staff at care facilities were excluded.© KYODO
11 Comments
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falseflagsteve
Almost 500, yes that’s right 500! It defies belief doesn’t it?
i’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we need better social services to ensure these events don’t keep happening.
HopeSpringsEternal
It's a numbers game, as things are not getting materially worse per capita, only there are now far more elderly and more daily, as median age rising relentlessly
Firefly
It does. I thought the number would be considerably higher than 20 cases per year, given that Japan has some 5.5 million people informally being cared for by in-family caregivers.
DanteKH
One of the reasons never to plan the retirement here... Sadly
Bulb_a_day_garlic
This is a bizarre consequence of caregivers being driven to insane acts by psychological pressure that is largely their own making. They feel so obligated to provide intense care that they exhaust themselves, and thus insanely kill the person they are caring for, because they feel "unable to care enough". The obvious solution is to take a break and behave rationally.
WoodyLee
SAD and SIIKINING to read, I honestly think lack of compassion or even faith may be the reason. taking care an elderly person is the ULTIMATE test of Love, Compassion, and Empathy and NOT many have these qualities.
garymalmgren
If you think that this is only ion Japan you are mistaken.
It is a world wide trend.
RE; The U.S. according tonAI.
Approximately 21% of elderly homicide victims in the U.S. are killed by a family member, with roughly 19,000+ total homicides involving adults over 60 between 2002 and 2016.
19000 + is a lot!!
virusrex
In Japan this is not the case, there is a very strong social pressure for people to be the ones caring for their family and those that understandably relinquish that duty to professionals are commonly seen as ungrateful or irresponsible, even if that is the best for both the elderly and the family members. Reducing this problem requires a very drastic social change.
syniksan
I thought Japanese prided themselves on respect for their elders. That's what we're always told.
garypen
Nah. There are senior care facilities all over the place, with new ones being built all the time because of high demand.
The pressure that keeps family members from relinquishing care to professionals is mostly a financial one.
Aoi Azuuri
In recent years, government's tax revenue and large firms' profit often record largest ever.
But they dislike expenditure to social security, it causing to weaken care service nationwidely.