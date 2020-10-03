Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Needle found in pastry item in convenience store

2 Comments
YAMAGATA

Police said a thin needle has been found in a pastry item in a convenience store in Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture.

Police said the needle was found by a woman who bought the product at a FamilyMart store on Thursday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said there was a small hole pierced in the plastic wrapping through which the 4.5-cm-long needle had been inserted.

The woman found the needle before eating the item. She took it back to the store which contacted police.

Police said they are examining store surveillance camera footage to try and spot who inserted the needle. They said the perpetrator faces a charge of forcible obstruction of business.

Isn’t it a ‘needle in a haystack’ ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why are people doing this?

Bored? Stress? Burn out from the Covid BS?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Forcible obstruction of business seems like a trivial charge for something that could have been deadly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why are people doing this?

Bored? Stress? Burn out from the Covid BS?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_Australian_strawberry_contamination

In a food safety crisis beginning in September 2018, numerous punnets  of strawberries grown in Queensland  and Western Australia were found to be contaminated with needles. Queensland Police reported that by November 2018, there had been 186 reports of contamination nationally.

Some growers started ordering and installing metal detectors to protect their strawberries from contamination.

Some farms had to dispose of strawberries in response to the crisis. Donnybrook Berries of Queensland, one of the brands affected, dumped truckloads of berries, sharing the resulting video footage which went viral with over a million views in a day. One Queensland farm burned off 500,000 strawberry plants deemed unsellable, as it was cheaper than harvesting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

