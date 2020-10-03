Needle found in pastry item in convenience store

Police said a thin needle has been found in a pastry item in a convenience store in Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture.

Police said the needle was found by a woman who bought the product at a FamilyMart store on Thursday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said there was a small hole pierced in the plastic wrapping through which the 4.5-cm-long needle had been inserted.

The woman found the needle before eating the item. She took it back to the store which contacted police.

Police said they are examining store surveillance camera footage to try and spot who inserted the needle. They said the perpetrator faces a charge of forcible obstruction of business.

