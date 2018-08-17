Needles found in bread on two days in same Fukuoka supermarket

Sewing needles have been found inserted into bread products on two days this week at a supermarket in Fukuoka city, police said Friday.

Customers complained about finding the needles after purchasing the bread at the Sunny Akasaka supermarket in Chuo Ward on Aug 12 and Aug 15, Fuji TV reported. The customers — a 58-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man — said they found the needles after eating the bread. Neither of them suffered any injury.

Police said they are examining store surveillance camera footage to see if anyone tampered with products in the bakery section.

