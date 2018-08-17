Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Needles found in bread on two days in same Fukuoka supermarket

1 Comment
FUKUOKA

Sewing needles have been found inserted into bread products on two days this week at a supermarket in Fukuoka city, police said Friday.

Customers complained about finding the needles after purchasing the bread at the Sunny Akasaka supermarket in Chuo Ward on Aug 12 and Aug 15, Fuji TV reported. The customers — a 58-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man — said they found the needles after eating the bread. Neither of them suffered any injury.

Police said they are examining store surveillance camera footage to see if anyone tampered with products in the bakery section.

1 Comment
Here is to hoping that it's due to some problem in the manufacturing process and not an individual tampering with the packages.

In my opinion. tampering with packaged food products is one of the most insidious forms of terrorism. We all have become so used to and expect our food supplies to be safe that when incidents like these occur it can cause a panic.

I hope the proper authorities find out the who, what, where, when, why and how ASAP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

