crime

Newborn baby's body found in closet in house in Chiba Prefecture

CHIBA

The body of a newborn baby girl was found Saturday in the closet of a house in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, police said Sunday.

The infant’s corpse was found at around 11:20 a.m. by a woman in her 40s who lives in the house with her husband and her daughter, who is in her 20s. Kyodo News reported. The woman called 119. Police said the baby was dead when emergency personnel arrived and that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

According to police, the baby's body was wrapped in a towel and placed in a suitcase in the closet of the daughter's room. Police said the parents told them they had not seen their daughter since June 3. The parents said they had been away from home and had only been in email contact with their daughter but that they didn’t know where she was.

