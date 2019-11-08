Newborn baby’s body found buried in Tokyo park

The body of a newborn baby girl was found partially buried in a park in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Friday.

According to police, a park visitor saw the baby’s face and one arm sticking out of the ground in Italy Park at around 10:45 a.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported.

The park is located about 500 meters from JR Hamamatsucho Station.

Police said they are examining nearby street surveillance camera footage to try and identify who brought the infant to the park and buried it.

