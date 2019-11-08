Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Newborn baby’s body found buried in Tokyo park

0 Comments
TOKYO

The body of a newborn baby girl was found partially buried in a park in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Friday.

According to police, a park visitor saw the baby’s face and one arm sticking out of the ground in Italy Park at around 10:45 a.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported.

The park is located about 500 meters from JR Hamamatsucho Station.

Police said they are examining nearby street surveillance camera footage to try and identify who brought the infant to the park and buried it.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

I saw the police cars and ambulances outside Italy Park as I was making my way to Hamamatsucho Station. At the time I wondered what was going on and it saddened me when I heard that a newborn baby was discovered.

RIP little one :(

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

Japan’s Top 10 Beauty Products: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Study Japanese in An Enchanting Winter Wonderland in Rural Northern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Voyaging Towards Introspection with the Yamabushi Mountain Monks

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Japanese Dating Sites

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo