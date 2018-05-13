Newborn baby boy left in Kagoshima park toilet

A newborn baby boy, with his umbilical cord still attached, was left in a park toilet in Kagoshima, police said Sunday.

According to police, a visitor found the infant wrapped in a towel and placed in a cardboard box in Taniyama Ryokuchi Park at around 4 p.m. Saturday and contacted police, Sankei Shimbun reported. The baby was rushed to hospital and his life is not in danger, police said.

Hospital officials said the baby was born a few days ago.

Police said they are examining nearby surveillance camera footage to try and identify who brought the baby to the toilet and when.

