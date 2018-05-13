Newborn baby boy left in Kagoshima park toilet

A newborn baby boy, with his umbilical cord still attached, was left in a park toilet in Kagoshima, police said Sunday.
According to police, a visitor found the infant wrapped in a towel and placed in a cardboard box in Taniyama Ryokuchi Park at around 4 p.m. Saturday and contacted police, Sankei Shimbun reported. The baby was rushed to hospital and his life is not in danger, police said.
Hospital officials said the baby was born a few days ago.
Police said they are examining nearby surveillance camera footage to try and identify who brought the baby to the toilet and when.© Japan Today
oldman_13
Sickening.
And to think animal species nearly sacrifice their lives to save their newborn.
commanteer
Sometimes animals eat their newborns. And usually humans will sacrifice their lives for their own. These things happen. At least the baby is alive. I can only hope she finds a good life. Not easy to get adopted here, and those who grow up as wards of the state have the odds stacked against them from an early age.
I just wonder why these women go through with the birth in the first place.
Steven Fennel
Maternity clinics need stricter screening measures to label "at risk" parents and to council them appropriately in pregnancy termination options. This is attempted murder, she needs to be caught and harshly punished