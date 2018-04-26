Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Newborn baby boy left on grounds of apartment building

2 Comments
TOKYO

A newborn baby boy, with his umbilical cord still attached, was found abandoned on the grounds of an apartment building in Tokyo on Thursday.

The naked infant, wrapped in a towel, was found at the apartment building in Toshima Ward at around 5:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported.

Police said Friday the child, who was born a few days ago, was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify who abandoned the baby and when.

© JapanToday

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Glad the little guy is still alive.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Ditto to what hustle just posted. The main thing is that he is ok.

Japan seriously needs to address this issue with baby abandonment. Their seems to be a real gap in social care support/ cultural awareness for pregnant women with these concerns.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

The First 10 Sentences You Should Learn in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Mount Atago

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Bosslady Outfit Ideas From Zara To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Lifestyle

Getting Inked In Tokyo: 3 Female-Friendly Tattoo Studios

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Is It Coffee or Tea? What You Need to Know About Japan’s New ‘Tea Coffee’ Drink

GaijinPot Blog