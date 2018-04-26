Newborn baby boy left on grounds of apartment building

A newborn baby boy, with his umbilical cord still attached, was found abandoned on the grounds of an apartment building in Tokyo on Thursday.
The naked infant, wrapped in a towel, was found at the apartment building in Toshima Ward at around 5:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported.
Police said Friday the child, who was born a few days ago, was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.
Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify who abandoned the baby and when.© JapanToday
2 Comments
Do the hustle
Glad the little guy is still alive.
TigersTokyoDome
Ditto to what hustle just posted. The main thing is that he is ok.
Japan seriously needs to address this issue with baby abandonment. Their seems to be a real gap in social care support/ cultural awareness for pregnant women with these concerns.