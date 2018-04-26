Newborn baby boy left on grounds of apartment building

A newborn baby boy, with his umbilical cord still attached, was found abandoned on the grounds of an apartment building in Tokyo on Thursday.

The naked infant, wrapped in a towel, was found at the apartment building in Toshima Ward at around 5:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported.

Police said Friday the child, who was born a few days ago, was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify who abandoned the baby and when.

