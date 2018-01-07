Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Newborn baby dies after being found floating in Ibaraki canal

11 Comments
IBARAKI

A newborn baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, died after being found floating in a small canal that runs underneath a narrow road in Joso, Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to police, the unclothed infant was found at around 1 p.m. Saturday by a man who had stopped his car to go for a walk in the area, Fuji TV reported.

The infant, whose sex was not revealed by police, was unconscious and rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the infant, who weighed about 390 grams, drowned to death in the canal which is about 25 cms deep.

Heartbreaking.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

They should trace the DNA and apprehend anyone responsible for this. Being able to let this happen makes you a threat to the species as a whole.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Horrible act but, 390 grams? That’s like a 20 week old fetus, if that. The article at least appears to imply that a 20 week premature baby was alive when it was discovered in the river, which isn’t possible. Even slightly older babies almost never survive being born that early even with the most advanced medical care possible. So while disposing of the babies body in this was is awful, this was clearly a miscarriage or abortion of some kind.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

lt's tragic in any case.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

“Newborn baby dies after being found floating in Ibaraki canaL”

Given this poor baby’s size, and where it was found, I think it’s a safe bet to say it died before, rather than after, it was found.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

After reading I feel like giving my kids a hug very sad to read this.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm curious to know the thinking that caused someone to disagree that this is heartbreaking.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Read @savethegaijin post

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No indication of why this wasn't heartbreaking.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

lt's tragic in any case.

and my comment that this was heartbreaking were down-voted. There is clearly a monster lurking amongst us.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Definitely heartbreaking.   I hate to speculate on the circumstances.  But whether the baby was alive, stillborn, or a botched abortion, it is hard to fathom someone discarding of him or her in the river like a piece of trash.  I feel for the guy that found the infant as well. That memory will probably haunt him for quite some time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

