“Newborn baby dies after being found floating in Ibaraki canaL”

A newborn baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, died after being found floating in a small canal that runs underneath a narrow road in Joso, Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to police, the unclothed infant was found at around 1 p.m. Saturday by a man who had stopped his car to go for a walk in the area, Fuji TV reported.

The infant, whose sex was not revealed by police, was unconscious and rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the infant, who weighed about 390 grams, drowned to death in the canal which is about 25 cms deep.

