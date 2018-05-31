Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Newborn baby girl's corpse found inside coin locker

TOKYO

Police are investigating the death of a newborn baby girl whose corpse was discovered inside a coin locker in the Kabukicho red-light district in Tokyo’s Shinjuku area on Tuesday.

According to police, the infant was found wrapped in a vinyl bag inside a navy blue suitcase in the locker by the police just before 2 p.m. after an employee of the company that operates the lockers noticed a foul smell and called 110, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the infant had been dead for at least a week. They are examining nearby surveillance camera footage to try and identify who last used the locker, which is outside a building about 200 meters from Seibu-Shinjuku Station.

