Newborn baby girl abandoned in hotel room in Tokyo

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a hotel room in the entertainment district of Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district in Tokyo on Friday.

According to police, a hotel employee, who had entered the room just after 5 p.m. to begin cleaning, found the infant wrapped in a bedsheet, Fuji TV reported. The hotel immediately contacted police.

The baby was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said Saturday. A hospital spokesperson said the baby had been born a few hours prior to being found.

Police said they are looking for a woman who checked in to the room on Thursday and remained there until check-out time on Friday morning.

