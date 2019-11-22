Newborn baby girl abandoned in hotel room in Tokyo

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a hotel room in the entertainment district of Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district in Tokyo on Friday.
According to police, a hotel employee, who had entered the room just after 5 p.m. to begin cleaning, found the infant wrapped in a bedsheet, Fuji TV reported. The hotel immediately contacted police.
The baby was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said Saturday. A hospital spokesperson said the baby had been born a few hours prior to being found.
Police said they are looking for a woman who checked in to the room on Thursday and remained there until check-out time on Friday morning.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
jeancolmar
What a terrible way to begin life. Shame on whoever abandoned this baby.
darknuts
Better a hotel room than a toilet. She's guaranteed to be caught though. Glad the baby's doing alright.