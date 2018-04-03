Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Newborn girl’s body found in paper bag outside Gunma rest home

GUNMA

The dead body of a newborn girl has been found abandoned inside a paper bag outside a rest home for the elderly in Maebashi City, Gunma Prefecture.

According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, a worker was delivering food to the facility in Kamishinden-machi, when he saw a black paper bag near the staff entrance, Fuji TV reported. The lifeless body of the infant, wearing no clothes, was inside.

The paper bag also contained a note that read, “I gave birth to a stillborn baby. I would like you to have a memorial service for her here.”

Police are looking for the mother and said she faces a charge of corpse abandonment.

