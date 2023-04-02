Newborn infant’s corpse found at sewage plant

The remains of a newborn infant were found at a sewage plant in Nagasaki on Saturday, police said Sunday.

According to police, the remains of the infant with its umbilical cord still attached, were found lodged against a metal grate at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday by a plant worker who was checking the water flow, Kyodo News reported. Police said the gender of the infant could not be determined.

Police believe the infant was flushed down the toilet immediately after birth.

