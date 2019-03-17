Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nightclub worker found dead at home

TOKYO

A man in his early 20s who worked at a nightclub in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward was found dead in his apartment in Katsushika Ward on Saturday night. Police said it appeared the man had died after being beaten.

According to police, the man’s body was found by a 17-year-old nightclub co-worker at around 10 p.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He called 119. Police said the man was already dead when they arrived and that there were bruises on his face.

Police said the victim’s colleague told them that earlier Saturday morning at the club, the man had been assaulted after getting into an argument with two other staff. The colleague took the injured man home. When he returned to the apartment Saturday night, he noticed his friend’s condition had deteriorated.

On Sunday, police were questioning the other employees to find out the nature of the trouble that led to the fight.

The colleagues story stinks to high heaven!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

