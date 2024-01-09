Nihon University football player convicted of possessing drugs

A Japanese court on Tuesday convicted a 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team for possessing illegal drugs, in a case that has rocked the school as it contends with multiple scandals among team members.

The Tokyo District Court handed Noriyasu Kitabatake a jail term of 16 months, suspended for three years. Prosecutors had sought an 18-month prison term.

According to the ruling, Kitabatake was in possession of a 0.198-gram stimulant pill fragment at the team dormitory in Nakano Ward in July.

Nihon University has decided to disband the team after he and three other players came under suspicion of drug-related offenses after August. Two of them were fined for purchasing cannabis, while another had his case dropped.

