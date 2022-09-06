Niigata City council member arrested on suspicion of stalking acquaintance

Niigata City police have arrested a 66-year-old city council member on suspicion of stalking after he was seen loitering outside the home of a female acquaintance in her 40s on several occasions.

Police said the suspect, Koichi Sato, was seen outside the woman's house on four occasions in August, local media reported. Additionally, from 2020 until this year, the victim’s male friend received photos mailed to his home and workplace taken by Sato that pictured him with the woman. This harassment spanning two years against the male friend also involved a document that led him to believe Sato was monitoring the woman’s activities.

Police said the woman consulted with them and a subsequent investigation was launched. During questioning, Sato admitted to visiting the woman’s neighborhood but denied being a stalker.

Sato has been elected as a city official for Niigata’s Chuo Ward three times. He currently serves as the Deputy Secretary-General for the Liberal Democratic Party’s Niigata Branch

