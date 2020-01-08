Nissan bolsters taskforce to prepare for Ghosn onslaught

Nissan Motor Co has strengthened a taskforce of senior officials ahead of an expected onslaught of criticism from former chairman Carlos Ghosn following his dramatic escape from house arrest in Japan, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Ghosn, who fled Japan to his home in Lebanon late last month, has said he will hold a press conference on Wednesday (10 p.m. Japan time) to give his side of the story following his arrest in late 2018 for alleged financial misconduct, which he denies.
Meanwhile, in Beirut, Japan's ambassador to Lebanon on Tuesday requested greater cooperation from President Michel Aoun in dealing with Ghosn in order to avoid negative repercussions for their bilateral ties, Lebanon's presidency said in a statement.
Ambassador Takeshi Okubo discussed with Aoun Japan's "great concern" over the Ghosn case and said he is making great efforts to preserve relations between Lebanon and Japan, the statement said.
Ghosn has argued through his lawyers that his arrest was part of a boardroom coup d'état and that top Nissan executives signed off and participated in some of the financial transactions that are now central to the charges against him. Nissan has denied this, and is bracing for more such allegations.
"Now that he has escaped, he can say anything he wants and will keep throwing mud at us until people prove him otherwise," one company executive told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "The more sympathy he gets from the media and general public, the stronger his leverage over the Lebanese government to protect him."
The Nissan taskforce was set up shortly after Ghosn's arrest to deal with "anything Ghosn-related," as one source put it - a testament to the significance of a man who forged the company's alliance with French carmaker Renault and presided over it for almost two decades.
The taskforce is led by Chief Executive Makoto Uchida and has recently been reinforced with the inclusion of former acting CEO Yasuhiro Yamauchi and former senior executive Hitoshi Kawaguchi, the sources said.
Both former executives were previously close allies of Ghosn and while they stepped down in a recent management shake-up, they remain employed at Nissan as advisers.
Ghosn’s flight from Japan presents a fresh distraction for Nissan at a time when Uchida and his newly-installed management are trying to turn around a business hit by plunging profits, collapsing sales in the United States and tensions with Renault.
The sources said most members of Nissan's executive committee were not receiving information from the taskforce to allow them to focus on day-to-day operations and the turnaround.
Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife 'pathetic', spokeswoman says
A decision by Japanese prosecutors to issue an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn's wife shortly before the fugitive car boss was due to speak publicly about his case was "pathetic", a spokeswoman for Ghosn told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Last time Carlos Ghosn announced a press conference and got re-arrested. This time, the day before he is announced to speak out freely for the first time, they issued an arrest warrant for his wife Carole Ghosn," the spokeswoman said.
Japanese prosecutors issued the warrant for Ghosn's wife Carole for perjury, Japanese media reported.
The spokeswoman said Carole Ghosn voluntarily went back to Japan nine months ago to answer prosecutors' questions and was free to go without any charges.
"The issuance of this warrant is pathetic," she said.
Japan is looking for a way to extradite Ghosn but Lebanon and Japan have no extradition agreement and Lebanon does not normally extradite its own citizens.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
7 Comments
Disillusioned
Good on you Nissan! I can't wait to hear all the standard responses and defences they come up with. It'll start with, "I was drunk and don't remember!" Just the fact they are already going into damage control shows they must have a lot of covering up to do. All their company records should be ceased so they can't fiddle them to avoid the truth being let out about their underhanded corporate coup to oust Ghosn.
kurisupisu
It seems that the executives at Nissan have something to worry about now-Ghosn is free to speak his mind!
Yubaru
The exact same thing ya'll did to him while he was being detained! And not to mention you just HAVE to be anonymous here because you are afraid YOU might me the target of his truths!
Jonathan Prin
I am sure GOSHN is above that and he will not try to get revenge but to shed light on the system. Names are necessary to know the extent of the rotten teams because we all know there are also good people.
TheLongTermer
This and other recent J gov and media frantic actions indicate, to me, that they are doing damage control before Carlos speaks. They seemed worried about something. Otherwise its just another gaijin to be rid of.
Akie
"an expected onslaught of criticism" ?
Only in a dream.
nostromo
You mean they are preparing to cover their asses knowing they are just as complicit as he was for any dirty dealings
Cricky
Shouldn't Nissan have a task force focussed on making selling cars? Rather than paying security companies to surveillance ( and that worked out) a man who saved the company.
They seem to have lost focus, someone needs to remind them they are a car company not an arm of the government? Or maybe they are?
Rizdown
You tried your dirty tricks Nissan.
Sorry... you failed.
Now we will hear the truth from Mr. Ghosn.
The Nissan executives are running around like headless chickens... terrified of the coming revelations.
They look like fools.
I for one will never buy a Nissan car again.
And I am making it my mission to persuade all my relatives and friends in my home country to never buy Nissan again.