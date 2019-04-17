Ghosn's wife fears his trial may be unfair

The wife of Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan and Renault, said Wednesday she is worried whether her husband, detained in Japan on financial misconduct allegations, will receive a fair trial, and expressed outrage over a justice system that dragged him back into custody.
"This has been a nightmare. We're devastated, our lives turned upside down. And we see no end in sight. For him to be rearrested, and he is on bail, that's something unheard of. I'm shocked," Carole Ghosn said in a telephone interview from New York.
Carlos Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co for 20 years, rescuing it from the brink of bankruptcy, was arrested in November and released on bail last month, but was arrested again on April 4.
His wife recalled the scene of his rearrest earlier this month, saying 20 prosecutors came into their Tokyo apartment at 5:50 a.m., when she was still in her pajamas, and seized her cell phone, passport and documents that defense lawyers had been preparing for the trial.
Although such seizures might lead to a mistrial in the U.S., prosecutors are allowed such actions in Japan, legal experts say. Early morning arrests and raids are routine in Japan.
"We are concerned about a fair trial," she said. "They now know what we were planning as a defense, what evidence we have."
He has been charged with falsifying financial documents in under-reporting his retirement compensation and with breach of trust in dubious payments. He says he's innocent, noting the compensation was never decided and saying the payments were legitimate.
In a video prepared before his latest arrest, he accused some executives at Nissan of plotting against him over what he called selfish fears they had about his leadership and Nissan merging with French alliance partner Renault SA.
Nissan has said an internal investigation found wrongdoing, ousted Ghosn from its board and promised to fix faulty governance.
Ghosn's detention has been approved through April 22, but that can be extended further. Prosecutors say the latest breach of trust allegations are new, and there is risk evidence may be destroyed.
Carole Ghosn said she will return to Japan when her husband is released on bail.
She said the conditions of her husband's detention are harsh, using a term that refers to long detentions without convictions in Japan, "hostage justice."
Like others who undergo detention in Japan, Ghosn is in solitary confinement, and is interrogated by prosecutors all day. He gets fresh air a half hour each day, but is not allowed outdoors over the weekend.
Carole Ghosn said she was worried about his health because he has been weakened by the long detention and is not getting enough sunlight.
She was also recently questioned in a Japanese court. She declined to give details, but said there was little substance to the questioning. She is not a suspect but agreed to be questioned voluntarily.
She stressed that her husband is ready for a fight, and said she was proud of him.
"When you're put in a situation that is so unfair, it eats you up and you want to fight every moment that you can because he knows how unjust it is, and he knows he's been stabbed in the back," she said. "Anyone who is put in an unfair situation, you want to fight for your rights. You want to fight for your innocence. You want to fight to clear your name."
kurisupisu
It is quite obvious that it is a mental attack designed to elicit a confession.
If the prosecution had incriminating documents from Nissan showing criminal activity then there would have been a trial with Carlos Ghosn in gaol now-there aren’t.
Cricky
Worry about a fair trial? I'd say don't worry. Fear it. There is not a chance at all it will be fair. They have the decision already now prosecutors just have to make their evidence fit. Being innuendo or unnamed sources. The system can't be allowed to lose face. But on the upside in 30 odd years it will be found that on technical errors he will gain a retrial. When he is 100 odd.
sakurasuki
Even his arrest has showed that system is unfair in the first place in Japan.
Executives from Toshiba, Olympus, Takata,, KYB, IHI, Kobe Steel and many others already admit their scandal and evidence is out there. How many of them get arrested?
Educator60
“Carole Ghosn said she was worried about his health because he has been weakened by the long detention and is not getting enough sunlight.”
Whats happening with his chronic kidney failure problem featured in an earlier article here? Is he now getting the required treatment?
Schopenhauer
Most people here change the subject and criticize Japan's judicial system putting aside the problems of Ghosn incurred. Ghosn became arrogant from his early success. It is more difficult to control oneself than control others. That is the pitfall many heroes are likely to fall in.
Disillusioned
Unfair is an understatement. Prosecutors being able to seize defense attorney's documents relating to how the defense will be conducted before the trial is absolutely insane! They are effectively stopping the defense being able to prepare their case and are also able to counter any defense strategy well in advance of a trial. It's like being given the answers to a test prior to the event. Being guilty until you prove your innocence is not a justice system. It is a kangaroo court system that should not exist in a so-called 'modern' country. The Japanese prosecutors must be seriously hopeless if they have to stoop so low to achieve a conviction. Japan brags about its high conviction rate. However, the kangaroo court system an indefinite detention with endless interrogation designed to force a confession in a guilty until proven innocent injustice system leads to many false confessions and incorrect convictions.
Yubaru
Huh? News reported she was questioned by prosecutors, when did court start?
ironsword
Japan's system of "justice" is so disgusting and corrupt that there is not a chance in hell that Ghosn will get a fair trial. Prosecutors and judges work together as part of the same team. The Ghosn verdict has already been decided. The prosecutors/judges team cannot lose face is all they care about. No Foreign executive will want to work in japan that's for sure.
mu-da
Arrogance, greed an entitlement are not criminal offences. The Ghosn affair just shows, that the whole of Japan Inc is thoroughly corrupt. Not only the numerous companies caught with fraud, cheating and falsifying data, but the whole system supporting it, including and especially the judiciary.
Meiyouwenti
Ghosn will get a fair trial. No doubt about that. Unlike in France where the rich and powerful often get away with wrongdoings, the law applies to everyone in Japan. I just wondered. Did Ghosn get his bail money back?