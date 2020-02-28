Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Nissan ordered to pay ¥2.4 bil fine over Ghosn pay scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's financial regulators have ordered Nissan Motor Co to pay 2.42 billion yen in fines for underreporting remuneration of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn and other executives for years.

The fine is the second highest imposed by the Financial Services Agency, only behind that of 7.37 billion yen in 2015 on Toshiba Corp for falsifying financial reports.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission recommended in December that the FSA fine Nissan the amount after filing a criminal complaint against the automaker and Ghosn in 2018.

The securities watchdog alleged they violated the financial instruments law by underreporting Ghosn's pay package by around 9.1 billion yen in the eight years through March 2018.

But the former chairman fled to Lebanon in late December from Japan, where he was on bail awaiting trial on charges of underreporting of remuneration at Nissan and misuse of funds. He has denied all the charges.

The latest fine targets the company's underreported remuneration of its executives for four years through March 2018, for which the statute of limitations has not expired.

Nissan said Friday it will "take the decision sincerely."

The penalty for Nissan was initially expected to reach 4 billion yen, based on the amount of pay left out of submitted documents, but the company asked the watchdog for a reduction in the fine since it reported the matter before an investigation got fully under way. The SESC accepted Nissan's request.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms around Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 8, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo