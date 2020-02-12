Nissan files ¥10 bil damages suit against Ghosn

Nissan Motor Co filed a civil suit Wednesday seeking 10 billion yen ($91 million) in damages from the Japanese automaker's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Nissan filed the case in Yokohama District Court to recoup some of the monetary damages suffered, it said, "as a result of years of misconduct and fraudulent activity" by Ghosn.
The claim was calculated by adding the costs from what Nissan called Ghosn's "corrupt practices," such as rent for overseas property, use of corporate jets and payments to Ghosn's sister, as well as costs for the internal investigation into Ghosn's alleged wrongdoings.
Representatives of Ghosn said in a statement they couldn't comment as they had yet to see the legal documents.
"Nissan's maneuvers continue," they said, while noting Nissan had claimed larger damages before.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades and saved it from near-bankruptcy, was arrested in Japan in November 2018, and charged with underreporting his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain.
He was awaiting trial but skipped bail and showed up in Lebanon late last year. Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon, and he's unlikely to be arrested.
A date had not been set for his trial, and Ghosn has said he was worried his ordeal would never end and he would not get a fair hearing.
The bail conditions also barred him from seeing his wife. He has repeatedly lashed out at Japan's judicial system, where the conviction rate is higher than 99%.
Japanese authorities recently issued an arrest warrant for Ghosn and three Americans, accused of helping his escape. Separately, they issued an arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife on suspicion of perjury.
Ghosn has repeatedly said he is innocent, saying that the promised compensation had never been decided, and all the payments were for legitimate services.
Wednesday's lawsuit by Nissan comes on top of the civil case Nissan filed against Ghosn in the British Virgin Islands in August last year. It alleged unauthorized payments, sought to regain a luxury yacht and pursued other damages, according to Nissan.
Yokohama-based Nissan, which makes the Z sportscar, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, is also facing trial in Japan as a company in relation to Ghosn's scandal. It has indicated it will agree to any penalties.
Nissan's reputation has been sorely tarnished over the Ghosn fiasco, and its sales have dropped. Nissan reports financial results Thursday.
The company is struggling to redefine its image and managerial leadership after the departure of Ghosn.
His successor Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation in September after acknowledging he had received dubious income. Saikawa said he did not know about the money. He has not been charged.
Also in question is Nissan's relationship with alliance partner Renault SA of France, the top shareholder in Nissan. Ghosn, sent in by Renault to lead Nissan, has said his arrest was set off by a conspiracy against him at Nissan.
SaikoPhysco
"The pot calling the kettle black"
MaikuC
Nissan death rattle...
Disillusioned
So, their damages suit is based on unproven accusations? 19 million bucks is a lot of sour grapes. They should be directing their damages claims at those responsible for the underhanded corporate coup that lead to Ghosn's arrest on accusations that are still to be proven. That is what has stained Nissan's reputation worldwide. Furthermore, during these so-called "years of misconduct and fraudulent activity" Nissan was a profitable and growing company under Ghosn's leadership. It wasn't until Ghosn went to Mitsubishi and put the company back into the hands of the Japanese did their sales begin to slump. This is just a sour grapes suit with a reality of, they only have themselves to blame.
Jeff Ko
They should sue for a billion yen. They won't get a penny, of course, but it would make Ghosn's upcoming movie that much better lol
sensei258
It's 91 million dollars, not 19, But he probably got that in the change jar on his desk.
M3M3M3
The allegations will still need to be proved, but this time it will be in a civil rather than criminal court.
Compared to extraditing someone on criminal charges, it's actually much easier and straightforward to enforce a civil commercial judgement in a foreign country. When this news broke yesterday I had a look at the Lebanese law on enforcing foreign judgements and it should not pose any problems for Nissan. Ghosn might be able to secure his own freedom by fleeing on a private jet but his global assets are still within reach.
since1981
Still can't understand why they are protecting Saikawa. He and only he is the true reason for all of Nissan's troubles. Yet, he will enjoy a luxurious retirement.
Yubaru
This has always been a civil NOT criminal dispute and should have been handled as such from the beginning!
Shame on NISSAN for all the damage it is responsible for breaking the public's trust!
TrevorPeace
This is getting hilarious. Monty Python, where are you?
TheLongTermer
strange they want to sue him, after all the damages they did to him and his family
Northernlife
Geez Nissan your lucky hes not suing you and your snake Saikawa....
Kobe White Bar Owner
Saikawa said he did not know about the money. He has not been charged.
speaks volumes.
Cricky
Doubling down on stupidity. Nissan has already spent more on this than they Claim Carlos took. From badly handled to stupidly handled.