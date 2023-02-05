Number of serious sex offenses in Japan rises sharply in 2022

The number of serious sex offenses in Japan in 2022 grew sharply from the previous year, with cases of forced intercourse climbing 19.3 percent to 1,656, according to government data.
The number of sexual assault cases involving violence or threats rose 9.9 percent to 4,708, according to the data released by the National Police Agency.
The number of rapes and other types of sexual assault increased for the second straight year.
A police official attributed the rise to growing awareness about what constitutes a sex crime and the development of a dedicated system to accept reports and consultations.
The Japanese government has set up support centers in all prefectures to offer consultations to victims of sex crimes and violence to provide assistance such as helping them undergo examinations and counseling at obstetricians and gynecologists and reporting incidents to police and lawyers.
The centers said the number of consultations in fiscal 2021 ended last March climbed 14.9 percent from the previous year to 58,771.
The total number of criminal offenses in Japan in 2022 increased 5.9 percent to 601,389, marking the first expansion in 20 years, according to provisional figures released by the agency.
Among them, six serious crimes, including murder and sex-related offenses, grew 8.1 percent to 9,536 cases, with the number of cases of forced intercourse rising to a record high since a 2017 revision in the criminal law changed the definition of the crime and strengthened penalties.© KYODO
Michael Machida
It wasn't long ago that the police in Japan would blame the victim of rape, for the rape. The question the police in Japan was: What did you do to deserve this?
I hope this line of thinking has changed.
diagonalslip
so it's not so much a "rise", as that the police and other officialdom are somewhat extracting their heads from the sand? in any case, a bit more awareness is a step in the right direction!
Good
Reality is much higher
tora
The number of reported cases are rising. Cases here have always been high. We know it and the authorities know it. Not sure they like it now the "cat is out of the bag", as it were, and there is less stigma in victims coming forward. Same with domestic violence and child abuse.
TokyoLiving
Due to the pandemic, the figures for domestic violence and sexual abuse have increased WORLDWIDE. Not only in Japan.
TokyoLiving
Sorry Bruce, but this mentality is found in all social strata and communities worldwide due to the intrinsic sexism of society and unfortunately that is not going to change..
Strangerland
It's reported that only 3.7% of rapes are reported in Japan.
So if 1656 is the total reported number, and that is only 3.7% of total rapes, that means there were roughly 46000 rapes in 2022. In a country of 125,000 people, that works out to about 3.68 rapes/10,000 people (remember, this takes into account unreported rapes), which is a very low number on the world stage.
This of course is still 46,000 rapes too many. But if I were a woman, choosing a place to live on earth based on where I'd be least likely to get raped, Japan would definitely be somewhere I would be considering.
Yubaru
This article is nonsense! The statistics are all over the board here. Yet the one glaring number that sticks out, is in reality much here I would guess, is this one here.
Nearly 60,000 consultations and "forced intercourse" at 1,656 and "sexual assault" at 4,708....also what idiot doesnt realize that forced intercourse IS sexual assault! Oh and what results came from the consultations?
Oh and I hardly believe this either:
One official? His "growing awareness" was probably a 1 hour course given by a guy, on what to tell women when they file a complaint, "How to deflect guilt on the victim"
obladi
This actually makes sense (rather than a rise in the actual number of incidents).
Ironically, then, this is "good news"
Strangerland
It's been changing, and this article even says that:
Capuchin
I recommend seeking out the BBC documentary Japan's Shame the documentary about Shiori Ito a Japanese journalist who was drugged and raped by a close friend of Abe's to gain an insight into how victims of sexual crimes are treated in Japan.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0b8cfcj
Due to the authoritarian lockdowns, not the pandemic. Luckily, the Japanese government was more sensible than some others.
This particular story is not as clear as many sensationalist Western media want to present it. And I would take any BBC "documentary" with a grain of salt, seeing the political bias of that institution.