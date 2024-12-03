Nomura president apologizes for crimes committed by ex-employee

The president of Nomura Securities Co apologized Tuesday for crimes, including attempted murder, committed by a former employee, pledging to enhance compliance in the Japanese finance giant's wealth management operations to prevent a repeat of a similar incident.

"This is something that should never have happened at a financial institution where customers place their trust in its services," company President Kentaro Okuda said at a press conference. "We will do everything necessary to regain customer trust."

His apology came as prosecutors last month indicted former Nomura employee Yusei Kajiwara for allegedly stealing about 18 million yen in cash from the house of company clients in Hiroshima, western Japan, in July, and setting their residence on fire.

Kajiwara, who came to know the clients, a couple in their 80s, through his wealth management job, drugged the wife to the point that she fell into a coma, according to the prosecutors. Despite this, both victims managed to escape the fire safely.

Nomura Securities fired Kajiwara in August.

The brokerage announced a series of measures it hopes will ensure no similar crimes can be committed in future, including requiring supervisors to accompany employees on customer visits and to call customers before or after such visits.

The company also said Okuda and nine other senior executives will take responsibility for the episode by returning between 20 and 30 percent of their monthly salaries for three months.

