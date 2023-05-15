Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A representation of bitcoin is seen in an illustration picture
A representation of bitcoin is seen in this illustration. Photo: Reuters/BENOIT TESSIER
crime

North Korean hackers stole $721 million in cryptocurrency from Japan: Nikkei

TOKYO

Hacker groups affiliated with North Korea have stolen $721 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from Japan since 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, citing a study by UK blockchain analysis provider Elliptic.

The amount is equal to 30% of the total of such losses globally, the Nikkei reported.

The report comes after Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors said in a statement on Saturday that they support measures to counter growing threats from illicit activities by state actors, such as the theft of crypto-assets.

According to Elliptic, which conducted the analysis on behalf of the Japanese newspaper, North Korea has stolen a total of $2.3 billion in cryptocurrency from businesses between 2017 and 2022.

Any ideas who they stole from ? Assuming exchanges ?

