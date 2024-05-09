Noto Peninsula quake volunteer arrested for allegedly molesting woman on bus

Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of attempted indecent assault after he allegedly tried to touch the upper body of a woman in her 40s on a bus transporting disaster relief volunteers for the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Police said Kenji Hisada, an unemployed man from Kumatori in Osaka Prefecture, is accused of attempting to touch the woman on a bus traveling from Suzu City to Anamizu Town between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on March 21, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, Hisada sat in the seat behind the woman on the bus and tried to touch her through the gap between the seats. The woman, who became suspicious, filed a complaint with police.

Police said Hisada, who was arrested on Wednesday, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I had a sexual urge to do it.”

