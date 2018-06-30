Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Notorious pickpocket arrested for stealing high school girl’s wallet

TOKYO

A 39-year-old pickpocket notorious for preying on female high school students has been arrested, police in Tokyo said.

According to police, Ryo Ito, who is known to police as “JK Ryo” (JK refers to “joshi kosei” or high school girls) was arrested on suspicion of stealing a 16-year-old high-school girl’s wallet from her backpack on the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line between Oimachi and Shinagawa stations at around 8 a.m. on Friday, Fuji TV reported.

A police officer on patrol saw Ito at Oimachi Station and recognized him. The officer boarded the train and grabbed Ito after he stole the girl’s wallet.

Ito, who works as a garbage collector, has admitted to the charge, saying he got a thrill out of stealing from high school girls. He was arrested once before nine years ago for a similar offense. Police are questioning him about any other case of pickpocketing he may have been involved in.

