crime

NTV employee arrested for groping woman on train

5 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of violating public nuisance laws after he allegedly groped a woman on a train.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Thursday on the Toei Oedo subway line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Makoto Hirano, who is a deputy section chief at commercial broadcaster NTV, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he had fallen asleep on the train and didn’t touch the woman.

Police said the woman, who is in her 20s, told them Hirano sat down beside her and touched her thigh with his hand. She grabbed his hand and when the train reached Hikarigaoka Station, she took him to the station master’s office to call police.

5 Comments
suspicion of violating public nuisance laws

This law needs to be changed to "Sexual Assault"..

Japan still living in the Shogun Days?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

He flipped the script. - Last week, one ‘stalker’ did break & enter a young woman’s window then, sexually assaulted her ‘in her sleep’. - This alleged perv claimed HE was asleep.

Must be pretty meek 48yo if a 20yr girl can march him to the station master’s office.

Let’s see the onboard VTR footage for the truth!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

She said, he said, no proof either way, but his career is finished because of it.

Middle-aged guys watch out, best advice, dont sit next to females on trains!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

She grabbed his hand and when the train reached Hikarigaoka Station, she took him to the station master’s office

Really???

And the guy didn't resist?

He just sit there, let the woman hold his hand, waiting till they reached Hikarigaoka Station, and walked together with her to the station master's office?

That sounds very unrealistic to me.

Or, he is really innocent and wanted to proof that.

*
1 ( +1 / -0 )

Obviously he did

not social distance

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

