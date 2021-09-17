NTV employee arrested for groping woman on train

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of violating public nuisance laws after he allegedly groped a woman on a train.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Thursday on the Toei Oedo subway line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Makoto Hirano, who is a deputy section chief at commercial broadcaster NTV, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he had fallen asleep on the train and didn’t touch the woman.

Police said the woman, who is in her 20s, told them Hirano sat down beside her and touched her thigh with his hand. She grabbed his hand and when the train reached Hikarigaoka Station, she took him to the station master’s office to call police.

