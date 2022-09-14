Nurse arrested for vandalism after scribbling kanji for ‘death’ 47 times on car

Police in Sennan, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old nurse on suspicion of property destruction after she scribbled the kanji character for death (死) 47 times on a passenger vehicle in a parking lot.

According to police, Kana Fukuhara used a red marker pen to scribble the kanji character on a vehicle parked in Yamatotakada City, Nara Prefecture, between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on June 27, Kyodo News reported. The car belonged to a man in his 30s.

The man had also complained about 30 scribbled kanji characters for “death” on his car on June 18. This earlier incident prompted him to install a camera in his passenger vehicle. Footage taken from June 27 showed Fukuhara prowling around his car, which led to her subsequent arrest this week.

Police said Fukuhara has denied the allegations and quoted her as saying, “I’ve never even been [to the parking lot], and I don’t know anything about this case.”

Police said Fukuhara and her victim are reportedly not acquainted with each other.

