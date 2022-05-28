Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nurse stabbed by patient’s husband in Mie hospital

TSU, Mie

Police in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 50-year-old nurse at a health care facility where his wife was staying.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Police said Akira Kozaki has admitted to bringing a knife from his home with the purpose of stabbing the nurse.

At the time of the attack, the victim was in the ward tending to Kozaki’s wife. Kozaki entered the room and stabbed the nurse in the left side of her abdomen. A patient in another room heard the nurse scream and called 110.

When police arrived, they found Kozaki still at the hospital and placed him under arrest.

Police said the nurse’s wound is not life-threatening and are questioning Kozaki and his wife over his motive for attacking the nurse.

