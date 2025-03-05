Nursery school director arrested for putting urine in child's water bottle

A director at a nursery school near Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of property damage for allegedly filling a boy's water bottle with urine, rendering it unusable, local police said Wednesday.
Toshifumi Miura, 24, has admitted to the charge, claiming he was "trying to scare" the boy into doing what he wanted at the school in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, the police said. It is unknown whether the boy drank from the water bottle.
The boy's mother, who returned home with him, noticed yellow liquid in the bottle and reported it to the police. They are investigating whether Miura may have targeted any other children for the same treatment.
Miura is alleged to have filled the bottle with urine sometime between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Municipal authorities said the nursery school serves children aged up to 2 years old. It has closed its doors to its children since Wednesday following the arrest.© KYODO
3 Comments
Brian Wheway
At this point in time it only an a alligation, ifWhat on earth possessed the ( hopefully former) director of the school to do this? This clown should not be allowed to be anywhere near children in a teaching capacity what so ever.
Hawk
And what was that exactly?
What a piece of work. Well done mum for spotting it and taking action.
Fighto!
Foul.
For the Director of a Nursery School to do this to a child is unforgivable. This vile individual needs either a lengthy prison sentence or a committal to a mental institution. A life ban from any contact with children is a given.