 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Nursery school director arrested for putting urine in child's water bottle

3 Comments
SAITAMA

A director at a nursery school near Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of property damage for allegedly filling a boy's water bottle with urine, rendering it unusable, local police said Wednesday.

Toshifumi Miura, 24, has admitted to the charge, claiming he was "trying to scare" the boy into doing what he wanted at the school in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, the police said. It is unknown whether the boy drank from the water bottle.

The boy's mother, who returned home with him, noticed yellow liquid in the bottle and reported it to the police. They are investigating whether Miura may have targeted any other children for the same treatment.

Miura is alleged to have filled the bottle with urine sometime between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Municipal authorities said the nursery school serves children aged up to 2 years old. It has closed its doors to its children since Wednesday following the arrest.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

At this point in time it only an a alligation, ifWhat on earth possessed the ( hopefully former) director of the school to do this? This clown should not be allowed to be anywhere near children in a teaching capacity what so ever.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Toshifumi Miura, 24, has admitted to the charge, claiming he was "trying to scare" the boy into doing what he wanted at the school in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, the police said.

And what was that exactly?

What a piece of work. Well done mum for spotting it and taking action.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Foul.

For the Director of a Nursery School to do this to a child is unforgivable. This vile individual needs either a lengthy prison sentence or a committal to a mental institution. A life ban from any contact with children is a given.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

Dating Another Foreigner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

GaijinPot Blog

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

English-Language Restaurant Reservation Sites in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo