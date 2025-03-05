Nursery school director arrested for putting urine in child's water bottle

A director at a nursery school near Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of property damage for allegedly filling a boy's water bottle with urine, rendering it unusable, local police said Wednesday.

Toshifumi Miura, 24, has admitted to the charge, claiming he was "trying to scare" the boy into doing what he wanted at the school in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, the police said. It is unknown whether the boy drank from the water bottle.

The boy's mother, who returned home with him, noticed yellow liquid in the bottle and reported it to the police. They are investigating whether Miura may have targeted any other children for the same treatment.

Miura is alleged to have filled the bottle with urine sometime between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Municipal authorities said the nursery school serves children aged up to 2 years old. It has closed its doors to its children since Wednesday following the arrest.

