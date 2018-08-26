Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nursery school head, ex-employee to be charged over child’s death in swimming pool

SAITAMA

Police in Saitama on Monday sent papers to prosecutors charging the head of a nursery school and a former employee with negligence in the death of a four-year-old girl who drowned in a swimming pool at the facility in August last year.

On Aug 24, just past 3:30 p.m., a teacher at the Medaka nursery school in Midori Ward called 119, reporting that a child who had been playing in the pool was floating lifelessly. The girl, Miku Akanuma, was unconscious when emergency medical staff arrived at the scene, Fuji TV reported. She was taken to hospital where she died at around 4 a.m. the next day.

At the time of the incident, a total of 19 children between the ages of three and five were playing in the pool while two women teachers were supervising them. The pool is six meters long, four meters wide and 70-95 cms deep.

Rules state that two supervisors must be on duty at all times; however, there was only one woman watching the pool at the time because the second woman -- who has been indicted -- had started to put pool equipment away. She told police she took her eyes off the children in the pool.

Good, lets hope they get taken to the cleaners over this. Death penalty is best for this level of heinous negligence but one step at a time

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

