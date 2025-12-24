Nursery school teacher arrested for assaulting 4-year-old girl

A 40-year-old female nursery school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 4-year-old girl at a certified child care center in Hakodate City, Hokkaido.

Police said the woman has admitted to the allegation and quoted her as saying, "I got mad because she wouldn't listen to me,” Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around noon on Nov 27. The teacher is accused of pushing the girl's stomach and shoulders, and pulling her chair out from under her, causing her to fall.

The girl was not injured, police said.

The incident came to light when the chid told her parents what had happened.

Police are continuing to investigate further, including whether the teacher has abused any other children.

© Japan Today