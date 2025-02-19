Nursery teacher arrested for assaulting 2 young children

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 55-year-old nursery teacher at a child welfare facility on suspicion of assaulting two young children.

Police said Kiriko Ito is accused of hitting a one-year-old girl on the head and kicking a two-year-old girl at the child care center last December, NHK reported.

Police said Ito, who was arrested on Wednesday, has admitted to the allegation and quoted her as saying “The children wouldn't fall asleep. I got irritated and hit them."

Neither child was seriously injured, police said.

Another staff member at the facility reported the incident to the girl's parents who notified the police.

