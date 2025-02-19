 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Nursery teacher arrested for assaulting 2 young children

1 Comment
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 55-year-old nursery teacher at a child welfare facility on suspicion of assaulting two young children.

Police said Kiriko Ito is accused of hitting a one-year-old girl on the head and kicking a two-year-old girl at the child care center last December, NHK reported.

Police said Ito, who was arrested on Wednesday, has admitted to the allegation and quoted her as saying “The children wouldn't fall asleep. I got irritated and hit them."

Neither child was seriously injured, police said.

Another staff member at the facility reported the incident to the girl's parents who notified the police.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Thank goodness someone had the moral courage to report this woman…kudos.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Books in Translation to Read in 2025

Savvy Tokyo

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel