Nursery teacher arrested over kidnapping and sexually assault of elementary school girl

Police in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old male nursery teacher on suspicion of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an elementary school girl.

According to police, Daiki Ogawa, who was arrested on Wednesday, is accused of assaulting the child and filming the incident on his smartphone on Sept 20, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that at around noon that day, Ogawa picked up the girl at her home and pretended to head to an after-school activity center. Instead, Ogawa took the girl to his residence where he sexually assaulted her for several hours.

Ogawa was arrested after one of his acquaintances saw child pornography footage on his phone in mid-October and contacted the police.

