Nursing care worker arrested for attempted murder after placing plastic bag over resident’s head

Police in Eiheiji, Fukui Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old nursing care worker on suspicion of attempted murder after he placed a plastic bag over the head of a male resident in his 90s at the facility.

According to police, Yukinori Matsumura placed the bag over the man’s head at around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, local media reported. Another employee noticed the security system notification in the resident’s room and went to check on him. He saw Matsumura in the room with the victim’s head covered by a plastic bag.

Matsumura, who was not supposed to be on duty at the time, left the care home while his colleague tended to the elderly man.

The nursing home’s night manager contacted the police at around 3:35 a.m. and Matsumura was arrested later in the day.

Police said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had looked up ways to kill the resident on the internet. He also told police he had been having trouble with elderly man.

© Japan Today