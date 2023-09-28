Nursing home employee arrested for assaulting 86-year-old resident

Police in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting an 86-year-old woman who lives at a nursing home where he works.

Police said Yuma Aoki is accused of beating the woman about the head in her room at around 3 p.m. on Sept 18, Kyodo News reported.

Another employee called police on Tuesday and said that a caregiver had been beating a resident.

Police said the woman’s head injury was not life-threatening.

Aoki has admitted to the charge, police said.

