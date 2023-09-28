Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Nursing home employee arrested for assaulting 86-year-old resident

0 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting an 86-year-old woman who lives at a nursing home where he works.

Police said Yuma Aoki is accused of beating the woman about the head in her room at around 3 p.m. on Sept 18, Kyodo News reported.

Another employee called police on Tuesday and said that a caregiver had been beating a resident.

Police said the woman’s head injury was not life-threatening.

Aoki has admitted to the charge, police said.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Hinjitsukan

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo