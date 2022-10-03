Nursing home employee arrested for attempted murder of 82-year-old resident

Police in Hannan, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old nursing home employee on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly strangled an 82-year-old female resident.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Saturday at the intensive-care elderly home Fureai Shiki no Sato, Kyodo News reported. Police said Yujiro Hikari is accused of strangling the woman with both hands as she slept in a private room. Another employee looked in the room and yelled at Hikari to stop.

Police said Hikari has partially denied the allegation, saying there was no intent to kill.

Police said the woman sustained bruises to her neck but her condition is stable.

