crime

Nursing home employee arrested for breaking leg of 83-year-old resident

CHIBA

Police in Shirai City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 47-year-old nursing home caregiver on suspicion of assaulting an 83-year-old female resident after he allegedly broke her leg.

According to police, Junichi Hirabayashi is suspected of knocking the woman down and stomping on her leg with his right foot at around 8:20 p.m. on Jan 17, TV Asahi reported. Police said the assault was captured on a surveillance camera installed in the woman's private room.

Police said Hirabayashi has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying "She didn't follow my instructions, so I hit her, but I don't think I used violence that would break any bones."

Hirabayashi began working at the facility last year.

The facility manager said there had been reports that residents had been abused by staff, so security cameras were installed in private rooms.

