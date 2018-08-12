Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Nursing home employee arrested over death of 88-year-old resident

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Kumamoto prefectural police have arrested a 49-year-old male nursing home employee on suspicion of killing an 88-year-old woman resident of the facility.

According to police, Kenichiro Kurisaki punched the woman, who had dementia, multiple times in the abdomen at around 12:05 a.m. on Aug 7, while she sat in a chair in the first floor lobby at the facility in Nishi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman was later found by another employee who called 119.

She was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later due to hemorrhagic shock.

Police said Kurisaki was on duty at the time of the attack and that surveillance camera footage showed him hitting the woman who has suffered from dementia for the past eight years.

Police said Kurisaki has admitted to the charge, but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya