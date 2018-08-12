Nursing home employee arrested over death of 88-year-old resident

Kumamoto prefectural police have arrested a 49-year-old male nursing home employee on suspicion of killing an 88-year-old woman resident of the facility.

According to police, Kenichiro Kurisaki punched the woman, who had dementia, multiple times in the abdomen at around 12:05 a.m. on Aug 7, while she sat in a chair in the first floor lobby at the facility in Nishi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman was later found by another employee who called 119.

She was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later due to hemorrhagic shock.

Police said Kurisaki was on duty at the time of the attack and that surveillance camera footage showed him hitting the woman who has suffered from dementia for the past eight years.

Police said Kurisaki has admitted to the charge, but has so far given no motive.

