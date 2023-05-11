Nursing home employee arrested over death of 90-year-old resident

A 48-year-old man who works at a nursing home in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of fatally abusing a 90-year-old male resident.

According to police, Toshihiko Kato has admitted to abusing the wheelchair-bound man by strongly kicking the back of his chair, in the dining room at around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday at Agano-en rest home, Kyodo News reported. The man had finished lunch and was waiting for his turn to take a bath.

Another employee later saw the man sitting in his wheelchair in his room and noticed that he was having trouble breathing. He called 119 and the man was taken to hospital where he died at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police quoted Kato, who was alone at the time with the victim, as saying he got irritated because the man kept asking him to do many things while he was busy with other duties.

