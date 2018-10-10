Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nursing home employee arrested over death of 91-year-old resident

KYOTO

A 22-year-old female staff member has been arrested on suspicion of fatally abusing a 91-year-old resident at a nursing home in Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, police said Thursday. 

According to police, Minami Yasumura, a care worker, is accused of beating Shigeko Kobe, who was bedridden, in July at Sunflower Garden sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 10, Fuji TV reported.

The victim was initially taken to the hospital later that day after she vomited in her bed. Doctors found that both her legs had been fractured and she died eight hours later from hemorrhagic shock. 

Police said Yasumura, who was on duty on July 10, has denied the charge and quoted her as saying she didn’t know how Kobe’s legs got fractured.

Sunflower Garden, which opened in 2005, has about 60 elderly residents. Yasumura started working there in March 2017.

the sick caring for the sick, not a good mix. RIP

