crime

Nursing home worker arrested for assaulting 91-year-old woman

CHIBA

Police in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old employee at a nursing home on suspicion of assaulting a 91-year-old female resident.

According to police, Shohei Ono is accused of assaulting the woman last Nov 30, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he shook the woman violently, causing her to suffer a cervical spine injury.

The incident came to light after police received an anonymous tip by phone in January.

Police said Ono has partially denied the charge and quoted him as saying he didn’t shake the woman hard enough to cause any injury.

I wonder what she did to anger him so much.

