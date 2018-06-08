Offensive graffiti found in Kawasaki following hate speech scuffle

The Kawasaki city government plans to file a vandalism complaint with police after it found more than three dozen instances of graffiti slurring ethnic Korean residents on park benches, bridges and other structures.

The local authority found the graffiti at 26 different locations from Wednesday to Friday, days after hundreds of anti-hate speech protesters prevented an event allegedly targeting Korean residents of Japan from taking place.

The municipal government has covered up the offensive scrawl with blue plastic sheets, local officials said.

A city cleaner first found the graffiti, written with an oil-based marker pen, on a bench in a square in Takatsu Ward of the city.

Following the discovery, the local authority checked locations around the city and found other examples of the racially-charged graffiti.

Last Sunday, hundreds of protesters forced the cancellation of an event in Kawasaki apparently targeting ethnic Korean residents of Japan, exactly two years after the enforcement of the country's anti-hate speech law.

Kawasaki is among Japanese cities with a large community of ethnic Koreans, who have been the primary target of racist propaganda in Japan.

About 500,000 Korean residents live in Japan, many with permanent residency status. Most are descendants of Koreans who came or were forced to come to Japan during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

